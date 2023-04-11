Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

The Bruins play their final home game of the 2022-23 regular season Tuesday night when they host the Washington Capitals.

Boston is fresh off a record-breaking 63rd victory over the Philadelphia Flyers that secured the most wins in an NHL regular season, and it now will go for the all-time points record set by the 197-77 Montreal Canadiens (132). A win will break the record, and an overtime or shootout loss will tie it.

When it comes to the lines, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is making a few changes. Taylor Hall, who did not play Sunday, will return to the lineup. With David Krejci missing the final two regular-season games, Pavel Zacha will center the second line.

Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes for the Bruins as he goes for win No. 40 on the season.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning an hour earlier on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (63-12-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway