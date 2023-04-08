Bruins Place Nick Foligno, Derek Forbort On Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Bruins announced new injury designations for two players Saturday.

Boston activated Taylor Hall and assigned Oskar Steen to Providence to make room for the winger. The B’s also announced Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

The pair are dealing with lower-body injuries and will be out for a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

Foligno told reporters Saturday he was “shooting for” a return to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It was an optimistic timeline for a player who has had a turnaround season compared to his 2021-22 season and is a key leader on the team. The 35-year-old’s last game was against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 28.

Forbort’s last game was on March 16, where he left the matchup against the Winnipeg Jets after blocking a shot. The 31-year-old blueliner is not expected to have surgery.

The Bruins had been rotating their defensive corps with Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Dmitry Orlov and Brandon Carlo a healthy scratches at points in the season. Jakub Zboril has gotten his chance in Boston as part of Jim Mongomery’s roations.

Steen impressed during his short stint with Boston. He scored his first NHL goal of the season last Sunday against the St. Louis Blues and played three games with the Bruins.