Watch Triston Casas Let Out Primal Yell After Battling 14-Pitch At Bat

The first baseman showed off his pipes in Tampa Bay

2 hours ago

Despite the fact the Red Sox lost all four games in a series sweep against the Rays, Triston Casas had a bright spot in Thursday’s game as he battled through a 14-pitch at-bat before reaching base with a walk.

After ball four was called, Casas could be seen and most definitely heard letting out a primal yell that would rival that of Howard Dean. Casas’ walk would result in the Sox scoring a run later in the fourth inning, which gave them a 3-1 lead. But Boston could not hold on as they lost the game 9-3.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final” presented by Aspiration.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
