What Christian Gonzalez Previously Said About Possibly Joining Patriots

The Patriots bolstered their cornerback group in a big way Thursday night.

New England selected Oregon product Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gonzalez was considered a potential top 10 pick but slipped to No. 17, where the Patriots drafted him after trading down from 14 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound corner met with New England during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While there, we asked Gonzalez about possibly landing with the Patriots and playing for Bill Belichick.

“That’s a legend right there,” Gonzalez said of Belichick. “I’d love to play for him, for any team. Whoever is going to put their trust in me, I’ll put their trust back.”

After transferring from Colorado, Gonzalez racked up 50 tackles and four interceptions last season for the Ducks. He’s one of the fastest corners in this year’s draft class.

Gonzalez will join a Patriots cornerback group that already includes Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant. He projects as a legitimate outside corner with the size and speed to defend some of the NFL’s top receivers.

