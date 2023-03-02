Elite Prospect Met With Patriots, Would Love To Play for ‘Legend’ Bill Belichick

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Patriots take a cornerback in the first round, don’t be surprised if that player winds up being Christian Gonzalez.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Oregon defensive back has been connected to New England in multiple mock drafts, including the latest offering from NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah. Gonzalez is viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with himself, Joey Porter Jr. and Devon Witherspoon jockeying for position atop the first round.

While speaking with reporters Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Gonzalez revealed that he’d already met with members of the Patriots. He said he “enjoyed” the meeting and also expressed excitement at the idea of playing for Bill Belichick.

“That’s a legend right there,” Gonzalez said of Belichick. “I’d love to play for him, for any team. Whoever is going to put their trust in me, I’ll put their trust back.”

Porter also met with the Patriots. Whether Witherspoon has remained unclear as of Thursday afternoon.

As a Junior with the Ducks, Gonzalez racked up 50 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. New England arguably should add elite cornerback help this offseason, and Gonzalez certainly would qualify.