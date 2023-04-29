Would Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Consider Goalie Change For Game 7?

Jim Montgomery will have some tough choices to make for Game 7, including a possible goaltender change.

It’s not a position that was a pressing issue for the Bruins in their Game 6 loss at FLA Live Arena, but it’s one Boston can consider in a win-or-go-home game against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

“No, we’re gonna meet (Sunday) morning, and we’ll finalize all that,” Montgomery told reporters Saturday when asked about a potential goalie change, per video provided by the team.

The Bruins head coach added: “Linus didn’t make enough stops, so that would be the reason to make a switch. Plain and simple.”

Linus Ullmark was frank about his Game 6 performance, and while the 29-year-old is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, he has not played up to that standard in the past two games. The eighth-year goalie has the talent to turn things around and more steady play from the Bruins’ blue line would be beneficial for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman has not started since the regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens on April 13. The 24-year-old filled in for Ullmark in the final minutes of Game 4 after Matthew Tkachuk almost fought the Bruins goalie.

Both goalies are talented in their own right, which is why they received the William M. Jennings Trophy for the best tandem in the NHL, so the choice is not an easy one for Montgomery.