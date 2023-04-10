Six WWE Superstars Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium the same way he walked in: as the undisputed WWE universal champion.

While many believed Cody Rhodes would be the one to take down the Tribal Chief, Reigns again prevailed — with some help from the Bloodline — to extend his amazing championship run. Reigns’ title reign is approaching 1,000 days, with no end in sight after clearing the latest hurdle.

Someone, at some point, will dethrone the champ. We think. But who? And when?

Here are six candidates to finally defeat Reigns, starting with the man who just fell short.

Cody Rhodes

It sure looks like Rhodes is entering a program with Brock Lesnar, who turned heel on the American Nightmare on the “Raw” after WrestleMania. But that might just be the beginning of Rhodes’ redemption story, in which he overcomes adversity and then enters a rematch with Reigns stronger than ever. Rhodes deserves to be champ someday. It’s just a matter of whether he’ll beat Reigns to fulfill that destiny.

Jey Uso

This would bring the whole Bloodline saga full circle. Reigns defeated his cousin during the early stages of his title run, prompting The Usos to fall in line behind the Head of the Table. But there’s clearly some friction brewing between Reigns and Jey Uso, dating back to before The Usos lost the tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, and it feels like just a matter of time before that situation reaches a boiling point.

Solo Sikoa

Sikoa has been firmly in Reigns’ corner since arriving on scene at Clash at the Castle, saying very little but making a massive impact as the Bloodline’s silent enforcer. His loyalty, unlike Jey Uso’s, hasn’t wavered, but that would make a falling-out between him and Reigns all the more stunning. There’s no bigger internal threat to Reigns’ status as the leader of the dominant family faction he built.