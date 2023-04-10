What Xander Bogaerts Told Rafael Devers Prior To Red Sox Extension

Xander Bogaerts knew just because he left the Boston Red Sox in free agency this past offseason that it didn’t mean it would be Rafael Devers’ fate as well.

And before Devers ended up inking a massive 10-year, $313.5 million extension in January to stay in Boston for the long term and prevent him from hitting free agency after this season, his former teammate gave him some advice.

“I told him all along, ‘Listen, bro. You’re in a really good position. I know you have never dealt with anything like this before. But just trust me. You’re in a really good position.’ And they had to do it,” Bogaerts recently told Chris Cotillo on MassLive’s “Fenway Rundown” podcast. “They had to do it based on he is the guy and he is deserving of it. So many guys throughout the years they’ve let slip away.

“He was the last one standing and he was in that good position. He really did deserve it. And as said, as a player, as a person, it just fit it perfectly. He was going to get it regardless.”

With the departure of Bogaerts plus the eye-popping contract, not to mention the offensive production, Devers is undoubtedly the face of the Red Sox franchise for the foreseeable future.

And Bogaerts sees him morphing into a more prominent clubhouse leader as he grows into his new role.

“The reason he can (become the leader) is because he puts in the effort and he wants to learn,” Bogaerts told Cotillo. “That’s just something that’s in him. He’s always been that way. And you can see the result. It’s always a really good result with him.”