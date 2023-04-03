Xander Bogaerts Offers Blunt Response To Departing Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts spent the first 10 seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Boston Red Sox after the organization signed him as an international free agent in 2009.

With Boston, Bogaerts won two World Series titles, five Silver Slugger Award’s and made four All-Star appearances. But the 30-year-old’s run in a Red Sox uniform ran its course following the 2022 season when Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million in December.

Now, nearly four months since closing the door on Boston, Bogaerts addressed the departure. After going 3-for-4 with two doubles on Opening Day with the Padres, he reflected on his mindset throughout his final season with the Red Sox.

“It wasn’t (difficult) to be honest,” Bogaerts told MLB Network Thursday. “I kinda played last year with a little bit of understanding that this might be the last of my years with the Red Sox — meaning last year. Obviously with spring training, how the extension talks and stuff went down. That was kinda like, okay I kinda see where they wanna go and where they’re headed.”

Needless to say, 2022 didn’t go as planned for Bogaerts or the Red Sox. Boston finished dead last in the American League East, going 78-84. The year was plagued with nonstop injuries to the roster and an inability to escape season-long struggles (26-50) in matchups against fellow division opponents.

Bogaerts slashed .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs, 38 doubles and 73 RBIs in 150 games played.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy season for me, individually,” Bogaerts said. “… But in the end, it worked out perfectly and obviously San Diego came in aggressive and early and here I am.”