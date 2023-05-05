Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online, On TV

The series is tied at one heading to Philadelphia

The Celtics and the 76ers on Friday night will meet at Wells Fargo Center for the third game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Boston responded to a Game 1 defeat at TD Garden with a dominant win over Philadelphia in Game 2 to even up the best-of-seven series. Jaylen Brown led the way with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, and the Celtics defense shut down James Harden and Joel Embiid, who played in his first game Wednesday since April 20.

The C’s are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for Friday night’s primetime tilt. The total is set at 214.5.

Here is all of the viewing information for 76ers-Celtics Game 3

When: Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial| WatchESPN

