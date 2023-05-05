Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online, On TV

The Celtics and the 76ers on Friday night will meet at Wells Fargo Center for the third game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Boston responded to a Game 1 defeat at TD Garden with a dominant win over Philadelphia in Game 2 to even up the best-of-seven series. Jaylen Brown led the way with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, and the Celtics defense shut down James Harden and Joel Embiid, who played in his first game Wednesday since April 20.

The C’s are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for Friday night’s primetime tilt. The total is set at 214.5.

Here is all of the viewing information for 76ers-Celtics Game 3

When: Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial| WatchESPN