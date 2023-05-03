Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Closer’s Availability

The Red Sox are expected to have closer Kenley Jansen available for the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

The right-handed pitcher has been unavailable to the Red Sox since departing Boston’s extra-inning walk-off win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night with back tightness.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked with WEEI’s Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria on Wednesday to discuss all things baseball and provided an update on Jansen’s injury.

“He’s doing incredible,” Cora said. “He’s actually throwing a bullpen (Wednesday), a short one, and should be available (Thursday).”

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Jansen threw a bullpen session and said the pitcher felt better.

Jansen has appeared in nine games for the Red Sox, earning six saves on seven attempts over 8 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. He also has given up just one run during his time on the mound. He has walked only two of the 35 batters he’s faced. And the 35-year-old is close to a milestone as well as he is just four saves away from No. 400 of his career.

The Red Sox have won back-to-back one-run games against Toronto without the aid of their closer. Thursday night’s finale from Fenway Park is slated for a 6:10 p.m. ET first pitch. You can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.