Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Bails Out Bullpen In Extra Innings

The Red Sox bullpen gave up six runs over five innings, erasing the stellar pitching performance of Brayan Bello, but Alex Verdugo bailed them out with the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the tenth.

In the second game of the short series at Fenway Park, Boston’s bats had no issue getting to Cleveland’s starting pitcher Zach Plesac by scoring five runs on the righty off eight hits in just three innings.

And who else got Boston going? Rafael Devers, of course.

Devers launched his American League-leading tenth home run in the bottom of the first, giving Boston the early 3-0 lead.

“He’s been working hard on a few things mechanically,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It paid off right away today. That ball was hit hard. He knows what he needs to do. He understands his swing.”

Devers has 27 RBIs in 27 games while slashing .239/.286/.578.