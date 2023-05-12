Biggest Winners, Losers Of 2023 NFL Schedule Release

The 2023 NFL schedule is set!

Why is that big news? Well, we don’t actually know. The league won’t be playing in meaningful games for another four months and in the past has just allowed teams to release the schedule whenever it was finished. They’re making a huge deal out of it now, however, so we’re going to ride their coat tails and do the same thing!

Though each team has known their opponents for awhile now, some had a better night than others when taking a look at the specifics. So with that, here are some of the biggest winners and losers from the NFL schedule release:

Winner: New England Patriots

The Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, but the actual scheduling isn’t half bad. New England is slated to play in four primetime games, with its fans treated to some specialty games.

The Patriots will play in Germany in Week 10, is scheduled to play eight 1 p.m. ET games, has back-to-back road games on just two occasions and will have 11 days to prepare for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can see the full schedule here.

Losers: Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals

There are four teams in the NFL without a primetime game this season. I’m sure you can guess who they are.