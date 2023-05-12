Tom Brady Cameos In Star-Studded Patriots Schedule Video

The Patriots pulled out all the stops Thursday night in a video promoting the release of their 2023 season schedule.

New England produced a light-hearted video that both shared details of this season’s schedule and honored safety Devin McCourty, who retired in March. The clip features McCourty being welcomed into the franchise’s “retirement house,” which already is populated by Andre Tippett, James White, Dan Koppen, Ivan Fears and Joe Andruzzi — among others.

At the very end of the video, McCourty hears the ring of a doorbell and opens the door to find Tom Brady, who also retired this offseason. The Patriots on Thursday announced that Brady will be honored during the Week 1 home opener.

Take a look:

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

That must hit New England fans right in the feels.

The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles for the home opener, with Brady set to be honored during a halftime ceremony. Robert Kraft promised the event will be the first of many celebrations for the legendary quarterback. It still is unclear whether Brady plans to sign a one-day contract after retiring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.