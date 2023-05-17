David Pastrnak’s Best Goals From Bruins’ Historic Season

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak was nominated by his peers for the Ted Lindsay Award and was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy. Even though Pastrnak is up against the star-studded powerhouse Connor McDavid, the 26-year-old Czech Republic native recorded 61 goals in a career year for himself during the Bruins’ historic season.

In honor of the nominations and that Boston has eight more years of highlights to come, here is a list of Pastrnak’s most memorable goals.

5. February 20 – Goal No. 41 against the Ottawa Senators

Pastrnak took the pass from Charlie McAvoy, who was on his knees, skated in alone, hesitated with a little jolt, and beat Senators’ goalie Kevin Mandolese for his second goal of the Bruins win.

4. March 30 – Goal No. 53 against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Pastrnak’s 53rd goal came as the overtime winner on a beauty of a pass from Hampus Lindholm. Pastrnak’s patience was on display as he skated past the front of the net before dropping one in behind Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson.

Leave it to David to get it done. pic.twitter.com/Y2zQhIZleK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023

3. November 3 – Goal No. 8 against the New York Rangers

Everyone on the Rangers bench is probably still trying to figure out how this puck got past Igor Shesterkin. Pastrnak was at the bottom of the faceoff circle when he let that puck rip, off the post and in for the Bruins’ seventh straight win.