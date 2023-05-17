David Pastrnak’s Best Goals From Bruins’ Historic Season

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak was nominated by his peers for the Ted Lindsay Award and was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy. Even though Pastrnak is up against the star-studded powerhouse Connor McDavid, the 26-year-old Czech Republic native recorded 61 goals in a career year for himself during the Bruins’ historic season.
In honor of the nominations and that Boston has eight more years of highlights to come, here is a list of Pastrnak’s most memorable goals.
5. February 20 – Goal No. 41 against the Ottawa Senators
Pastrnak took the pass from Charlie McAvoy, who was on his knees, skated in alone, hesitated with a little jolt, and beat Senators’ goalie Kevin Mandolese for his second goal of the Bruins win.
4. March 30 – Goal No. 53 against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Pastrnak’s 53rd goal came as the overtime winner on a beauty of a pass from Hampus Lindholm. Pastrnak’s patience was on display as he skated past the front of the net before dropping one in behind Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson.
3. November 3 – Goal No. 8 against the New York Rangers
Everyone on the Rangers bench is probably still trying to figure out how this puck got past Igor Shesterkin. Pastrnak was at the bottom of the faceoff circle when he let that puck rip, off the post and in for the Bruins’ seventh straight win.
2. January 7 – Goal No. 28 against the San Jose Sharks
This was a typical Bruins power-play movement. The big difference was Pastrnak did not stay stationary. He collected the pass from Brad Marchand and skated to the middle of the ice and the puck had eyes before finding the back of the net by old foe James Reimer in the Bruins road win.
1. December 13 – Shootout Winner against the New York Islanders
This shootout goal by Pastrnak past Semyon Varlamov was just absolutely filthy. This goal had everything — stutter step, backhand, forehand and then top shelf. Although shootout goals don’t count for season totals, it was the game-winner in the Bruins’ 15th home win.
Honorable mention
In a perfect world, this goal would be the goal, but since it’s in the Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers, it lands as an honorable mention. The circus-like goal will forever live in the highlight reel of Pastrnak’s career.