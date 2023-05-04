Lakers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

Los Angeles owns a 1-0 series lead

The Lakers and the Warriors on Thursday night will meet for Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

For the second straight playoff round, defending NBA champion Golden State dropped its series opener. Behind monster performances from Anthony Davis (30 points, 23 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 pounds, 11 rebounds), Los Angeles claimed Game 1 of the best-of-seven set Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry and company are a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 2. The total is set at 227.

When: Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
