Celtics’ Al Horford Trolls Erik Spoelstra, Heat In Game 1

BOSTON — Al Horford spent the bulk of the offseason working on his outside shooting, and it paid off for the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals series with the Heat on Wednesday night.

The self-proclaimed “elite shooter” drained his first 3-pointer in the second quarter, putting the Celtics on top, 55-47, prompting Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra to call a timeout. But Horford couldn’t resist playing the role of an instigator, hilariously taking a knee and signaling for a timeout while staring directly at Miami’s bench.

As expected, Horford’s antic was received tremendously well by the TD Garden home crowd.

Watch Horford give Miami the universal timeout T hand signal here, courtesy of Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

Al hit them with the squat timeout call. pic.twitter.com/lr7R9MFSa8 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 18, 2023

Having done so several times in the regular season, including in the semifinal round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford’s subtle, yet effective, taunt is quickly becoming a staple of his.

The Celtics proceeded to walk into halftime with a 66-57 lead over the Heat after a back-and-forth first two frames. Horford recorded seven points, two assists and three steals, registering a plus-13 rating in 15 minutes in the first half.