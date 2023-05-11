Celtics Expecting Best Of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown In Game 6

If the Celtics hope to win back-to-back games and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals, they’ll need the absolute best of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

We know that, you know that and Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla not only knows that, but he expects it.

“What they’ve done their whole career,” Mazzulla remarked when asked what he expected out of Tatum and Brown on Wednesday, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.

It was a quick statement, which is something that has come to be expected out of the rookie head coach. It was also a pointed one, as there (rightfully) is clear trust for the All-NBA duo on Mazzulla’s end. Tatum and Brown were superb in a similar spot one season ago, combining for 68 points on 50% shooting from the field with 14 rebounds, eight assists and a pair of blocks in Boston’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals.

In elimination games with both Tatum and Brown on the floor, the Celtics’ success has been directly tied to their play.

Boston is 6-5 in elimination games since Tatum’s rookie season, with the duo combining to average for 48.5 points, 14.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in wins and 38.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in losses. The biggest difference maker is turnovers, as the duo combines to turn the ball over four times as much in losses as it does in wins.

In an elimination game, there’s no doubt the Celtics will look to get both men involved.