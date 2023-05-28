Jimmy Butler Makes Guarantee After Heat Lose Game 6 To Celtics

The Heat effectively have no momentum going into Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Jimmy Butler couldn’t be any less concerned about that trend.

Miami looked like a lock for the 2023 Finals when it took a commanding 3-0 series lead over second-seeded Boston. But the Celtics responded with a pair of double-digit victories and then gutted out a last-second win Saturday evening at Kaseya Center. Derrick White’s heroics put the Heat in position to become the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series by dropping four straight games.

Nonetheless, Butler is confident Miami will rise to the occasion Monday in Boston. In fact, the six-time All-Star went as far as guaranteeing a Game 7 victory for the East’s eighth seed.

“When we huddle up after the game, after a tough loss like this one, everybody is smiling because we know we’re very capable of it, I’m telling you, and we are not going to let up,” Butler told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “I’m not going to let anybody quit. I’m not going to let our guys quit. I don’t give a damn what happens. We’re going to go in there and we’re going to win.”

Butler wasn’t the only member of the Heat singing that tune after Miami had its heart ripped out Saturday. Head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed confidence that the Heat will “get it done” in the series finale.