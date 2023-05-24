Celtics Notes: Boston Not Given Choice, Forced Into Game 4 Response

The Celtics didn’t have many choices heading into Game 4.

In fact, they had two.

Boston was either going to respond to a mountain of criticism built from its own horrific play, or watch its season end at the hands of a Miami Heat squad that just seemed to want the Eastern Conference crown more. The Celtics responded about as well as anyone could have expected, keeping their season alive with a convincing win at Kaseya Center.

“I think just that poise, the trust in each other, the connectivity I think just throughout a game regardless of how the game was going, that stuff never waned,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said postgame, per NBA-provided video. “Listen, when the stakes are really high and you’re trying to achieve what we are trying to achieve, it’s easy to lose those things because the guys are playing as hard as they can.

“I just thought regardless of the result, the guys just stuck together.”

Though there’s no doubt Boston played with a team-first mentality in the win, it was certainly a lot easier with players making contributions up and down the roster. Jayson Tatum was superb, leading all scorers with 34 points and all rebounders with 11 boards. Al Horford, Derrick White and Grant Williams found their shooting strokes, combining to go 10-for-19 from beyond the arc.

The positive play was a result of the Celtics’ process, according to Mazzulla.