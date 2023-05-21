Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

The Boston Celtics have what feels like a must-win situation on their hands entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Sunday night.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after claiming a pair of road wins at TD Garden in Games 1 and 2. The Green dropped the second of such games Friday night after a disastrous fourth quarter allowed Miami to overcome a 12-point deficit with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Celtics currently are viewed as a 4-point road favorite, according to the consensus data listed on NESNBets.com. The total is set at over/under 214. Boston has failed to cover as a favorite in the series.

Here’s how you can watch the Celtics-Heat contest:

When: Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT