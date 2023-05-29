Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Online, On TV

The Nuggets await the winner of this game

by

31 minutes ago

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line Monday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics and the Heat are set to meet in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Miami stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven set, but Boston now is one victory away from becoming the first team in league history to win a playoff series with four straight triumphs.

Jayson Tatum and company are a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 204. The winner moves on to battle the Denver Nuggets for basketball’s ultimate prize.

Here’s how to watch Heat-Celtics Game 7:

When: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

More NBA:

Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Online, On TV
Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images
NWSL: Washington Spirit at OL Reign
Previous Article

UEFA Europa League Final: Sevilla FC vs. A.S. Roma

Picked For You

Related