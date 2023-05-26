DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Yes, Patriots Have Shown ‘Interest’

After a couple of slow months, the DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots rumors are back.

The Arizona Cardinals on Friday released the superstar receiver, who was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. The 30-year-old receiver (31 on June 6) now is free to sign with any team and surely will generate significant interest on the open market.

Could one of those teams be the Patriots?

New England was connected to Hopkins in trade rumors early in the offseason, with multiple reporters indicating the Patriots kicked the tires on landing the five-time Pro Bowler. NFL insider Mike Giardi shared a similar sentiment Friday afternoon while offering insight into how Hopkins and potential suitors could handle his free agency.

“Buffalo has had interest,” Giardi tweeted. “The Patriots have had interest. Best I can tell, no one believes he is what he once was, and that will be part of the challenge in acquiring the player. A couple of teams I spoke with before the draft believe $$$ will be the driver in this, more so than a ring.”

In theory, that would increase New England’s chances of acquiring Hopkins.

The Patriots might not be as attractive of a destination now as they were during the Tom Brady era, because both they’re not Super Bowl contenders and they can’t stop causing drama. But if Hopkins simply wants to go to the highest bidder, the receiver-needy Patriots still could have a chance.