ESPN Analysts Drag Patriots For Two ‘Head-Scratching’ Draft Picks

The Patriots made a total of 12 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A pair of ESPN NFL analysts believe two of those picks didn’t make much sense, and they both were selected within New England’s top five of the seven-round event.

In the aftermath of this year’s draft, ESPN tasked a panel of its football minds to identify the biggest head-scratching pick made last weekend in Kansas City. Matt Bowen pinpointed Marte Mapu, a linebacker out of Sacramento State who was chosen 76th overall.

“This isn’t a knock on Mapu as a prospect, as his versatility will be utilized in Bill Belichick’s defense,” Bowen wrote. “Instead, this is about the Patriots passing on some much-needed offensive juice here with wide receiver Josh Downs and running back Devon Achane still on the board. I thought both prospects would’ve boosted the pass game for quarterback Mac Jones.”

Liz Loza, meanwhile, couldn’t wrap her head around the Patriots selecting Maryland kicker Chad Ryland at No. 112.

“The Pats traded up for a kicker with below-average leg strength, and they did it two rounds before they addressed the wide receiver position,” Loza wrote.

New England’s draft haul wasn’t totally shredded by ESPN, though. Christian Gonzalez at 17th overall was Field Yates’ “favorite” pick in the entire draft, as the Oregon product entered the draft with top-10 buzz and addressed New England’s “most pressing need.”