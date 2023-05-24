Gabe Vincent Injury: Heat Guard Offers Update After Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Nobody could have imagined the Miami Heat’s role players, led by Gabe Vincent, would look like the Golden State Warriors during the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

But that’s exactly how it played out. It’s also why the injury Vincent suffered during the second half of Boston’s series-extending victory in Game 4 now is worthy of attention.

Vincent tweaked his ankle during the third quarter as he tried to corral a loose ball after Jayson Tatum blocked his shot. The injury forced Vincent to exit the game early in the period, though he ultimately returned to the floor at Kaseya Center midway through the fourth quarter even briefly running back to the Heat locker room.

The 26-year-old guard spoke about the injury after Miami’s 116-99 defeat and unsurprisingly played it close to the vest.

“I came in here, I saw I think Marcus Smart hit a three, finished taping, and just ran back out there,” Vincent told reporters, per CLNS Media. “That?s pretty much it.”

When asked if he was in pain, Vincent had a one-word response: “No.”

Whether you believe Vincent is up to you. But it’s certainly something to keep an eye on ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden on Thursday night.