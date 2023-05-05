How Patriots Defense Always Impressed Ex-Dolphin Mike Gesicki

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the bulk of his five-year career with the Dolphins, Mike Gesicki was one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. But the de facto receiver rarely found much success against the Patriots.

In nine games against New England, Gesicki, who twice surpassed 700 receiving yards while in Miami, compiled just 14 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, good for averages of 1.6 catches and 13.9 yards per game. Those are Gesicki’s second-lowest averages against teams which he’s played more than two times.

Now the veteran tight is on the other side, having signed a one-year contract with New England in mid-March. While meeting with reporters Thursday afternoon, Gesicki offered his view on the Patriots defense from afar.

“I think it goes back to the structure,” the 27-year-old said at Gillette Stadium. “You know that the Patriots aren’t gonna beat themselves. That’s kind of what they’ve always hunger their hat on. So, that’s something that, going through film, all that kind of stuff, you know they’re disciplined and reliable — all that kind of stuff. And then, obviously, a lot of talent on that side of the ball as well.

“Definitely excited to not have to face them anymore and be a part of that team.”

Gesick racked up receiving-yard totals of 570, 703 and 780 in his second, third and fourth seasons, respectively. But his production and usage dropped off significantly in 2022 to the tune of 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

The primary reason: Gesicki was a poor fit within the offense installed by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who demands quality blocking from his tight ends. Gesicki never has been a good blocker, instead specializing as a receiving-first tight end capable of lining up in multiple spots.