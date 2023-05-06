Joe Mazzulla Challenges Jayson Tatum After Celtics’ Game 3 Win

The Boston Celtics have leaned on Jayson Tatum heavily over the last few seasons.

In fact, it could be argued Tatum has been the most valuable athlete in Boston since he started on the track of becoming a perennial All-Star in 2019. So, when he struggled to stay on the court in Game 2 of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers and allowed some details to slip through the cracks in Game 3, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla laid out a challenge.

“You made huge progressions from your rim reads on the offensive end,” Mazzulla told Tatum in the locker room following Game 3, per team-provided video. “Now we need you to play defense. You’ve got to do it.”

It was a simple yet pointed statement from Mazzulla, who made sure to lay out the challenge in front of the entire team.

Tatum has long been subject of ridicule for his in-game outbursts, often failing to get back quickly on the defensive end as he complains to referees after rim runs, whether they’re successful or not. Celtics fans who have watched over the years know Tatum has the capability to be one of the best defenders in the NBA, possessing the size, strength and athleticism to guard 1-5, but has allowed his emotions to take him out of plays.

It’s important to note that Tatum did bounce back in Game 3, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block after making just one field goal in Game 2

That doesn’t seem to have been enough for Mazzulla, however. It remains to be scene how Tatum responds to the call out, but if it’s anything like his response from a poor Game 2 performance, Celtics fans are in for one heck of a treat.