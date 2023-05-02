Celtics Admitting They Didn’t Take Joel Embiid-Less 76ers Seriously Is Baffling

Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford downright admitted what many Green Teamers were worried about entering Monday’s Game 1 against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the fact the title-favored Celtics are playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and despite the fact they struggled all regular season when they played teams without their star players, Boston again didn’t take its opponent seriously.

“I’ll just speak for tonight, but yeah, for whatever reason we didn’t do as good of a job defensively as we could. I really believe that, and it happened to us last year when one of their main players was missing and Embiid being out tonight, as much as you don’t want to say it was a factor, I think it was,” Horford told reporters after Boston’s 119-115 defeat at TD Garden, per CLNS Media. “And we have to be better. We have to understand that we have to be able to play with whatever happens, whatever variables, and with our team I’ve just seen it happen, for whatever reason.”

Horford pointed to Boston’s lack of defensive intensity as proof. Boston lost the game after shooting 58.7% from the floor, typically a number that allows teams to win the game running away. Instead, the 76ers compensated for it with five in double figures including James Harden’s 45 points and Tyrese Maxey’s 26 all while De’Anthony Melton came off the bench and added 17 points on 5-for-6 from long range.

“I felt like we started out well offensively and things like that, but I don’t think there was a sense of urgency on the defensive end,” Horford said. “I know we shot well on offense but that first half, even in the second half and we did defend better in the third, I’d say that, but that sense of urgency was not there consistently like it needed to be.”

When Jayson Tatum was asked if he thought the Celtics “let up” when Embiid was ruled out, the Celtics star added: “Umm, maybe so. But give the other guys credit. ? Those other guys stepped up, played big and knocked down some shots.”

“Maybe so” in this case might as well be replaced with “definitely.” And the fact multiple Celtics players admitted as much, while the transparency is appreciated, is nevertheless baffling. For what it’s worth, Jaylen Brown didn’t believe Embiid’s absence played a role in Boston’s mentality.