Kiké Hernández Gives Update On Injury Keeping Him Out Red Sox Lineup

After getting swept over the weekend by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Red Sox look to get back on track Monday but will try to do so without the services of Kiké Hernández.

Hernández remains out of Boston’s lineup for a second straight game and he provided an answer as to why that is prior to the Red Sox opening their three-games series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

According to multiple reports, Hernández told reporters he’s dealing with a left hamstring strain and said he is day-to-day with the ailment. Hernández revealed he suffered the injury Saturday in the fourth inning against the Cardinals when he tried to show off Jarren Duran-like speed trying to beat out a double play. Despite tweaking his hamstring, Hernández played the remainder of the game.

Hernández has been been a regular in Alex Cora’s lineup this season, suiting up for 38 of 41 games, including every contest in the month of May until sustaining this current injury. After a slow start to the campaign, the 31-year-old, who spent a majority of the season at shortstop while also receiving six starts in center field, is batting .234 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

With Hernández out against the Mariners, Pablo Reyes will get his third consecutive start after the Red Sox acquired him from the Oakland Athletics last week.

First pitch of the series opener between the Red Sox and Mariners comes at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.