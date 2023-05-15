Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Jarren Duran Leads Off, Tanner Houck Starts

The Boston Red Sox had only been swept on their home field once this season before having it happen over the weekend for a second time. But Boston won’t have to wait long to make up for it, as the Red Sox try to bring the skid to a stop against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Monday night.

It marks the first of three games between the Red Sox and Mariners.

Jarren Duran will take over the leadoff spot and play center field, pushing right fielder Alex Verdugo down to the No. 2 hole. Kiké Hernández will miss a second consecutive game as he remains day-to-day with a right hamstring strain. Pablo Reyes will take over at shortstop and bat seventh.

The Red Sox will give the ball to right-hander Tanner Houck in the series opener while Seattle counters with right-hander George Kirby.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (22-19)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Raimel Tapia, LF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C