Receiver Becomes Latest Ex-Patriots Player To Sign With Raiders

The list of former Patriots working for the Raiders continues to grow.

Receiver Kristian Wilkerson signed with Las Vegas on Monday, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. Wilkerson also provided a photo of himself putting pen to paper.

New #Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson signing his new contract https://t.co/m5IofUYKA9 pic.twitter.com/k20sZsHkE9 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 15, 2023

Undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State, Wilkerson was with the Patriots from Sept. of 2020 until his release last February. His top performance in New England came in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign, with Wilkerson posting four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a concussion suffered during late-summer joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Wilkerson signed with the Indianapolis Colts a day after his Patriots release but was waived just over two months later. Now, he’ll look to earn a roster spot while playing for Josh McDaniels, who coached him for two seasons in New England.

Wilkerson is one of nearly two dozen former Patriots players/coaches executives now employed by the Raiders. The group includes McDaniels, Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Danny Amendola, who recently joined the Vegas coaching staff.

Full (I think) list of ex-Patriots now with Josh McDaniels' Raiders: pic.twitter.com/vZKXkRKJB0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 4, 2023

Reminder: The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Raiders this season for a Week 6 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.