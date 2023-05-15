Marte Mapu Film Review: Why Patriots Hybrid Is Fascinating Prospect

Bill Belichick reportedly became enamored with Marte Mapu during the pre-draft process. After taking a deep dive into the Patriots draft pick’s college film, it’s easy to see why.

Mapu, whom New England selected in the third round (76th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, is a long, fast, hard-hitting, playmaking linebacker/safety with the versatility to play multiple positions and the football IQ that Belichick covets.

The former Sacramento State standout will need to answer some important questions as he begins his pro career, and it’s unclear exactly how he’ll fit into a Patriots defense that already featured a handful of hybrid defensive backs. But he has the potential to add an intriguing new dimension to that group while also being a factor on special teams.

WHAT’S HIS POSITION?

Sacramento State listed Mapu — the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Sky Conference last season — as a nickel back. What did that position entail? Seemingly, a little bit of everything.

Take a look at these four screenshots:

All four of those plays were from the same drive in a win over Montana last October, illustrating how multifaceted Mapu’s role was for the Hornets. He played all over the field, lining up as a slot defender, deep safety, strong safety, overhang linebacker and edge rusher defending on the defensive play call and opponent’s personnel.

The Patriots announced Mapu as a linebacker at the draft and list him as such on their online roster. The 23-year-old said in his introductory conference call that his position was “to be determined,” and Belichick didn’t offer any hints, saying Mapu’s responsibilities “might change from week to week dependent on our opponent and what we’re playing in the defense and so forth.”