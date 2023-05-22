Nuggets Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 4 Online, On TV

The Nuggets can punch their ticket to basketball’s biggest stage Monday evening.

Top-seeded Denver and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to meet for Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals at Crypto.com Arena. Should the Nuggets win their sixth straight game, it will signal the franchise’s first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals. But if the Purple and Gold avoid a sweep, the sides will meet for Game 5 on Wednesday night in the Mile High City.

LeBron James and company are a three-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 4. The total is set at 224.

Here’s how to watch Monday night’s Denver-Los Angeles matchup:

When: Monday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN