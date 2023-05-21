Padres’ Juan Soto, Red Sox’s ‘Mini Soto’ Show Off Home Run Swings

Boston Red Sox rookie Enmanuel Valdez earned the nickname “Mini Soto” throughout his time in the minor leagues, with scouts and fans comparing his swing to that of San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto.

It’s a lofty nickname, but one that looked pretty dang good on Saturday night.

Valdez, playing in front of Soto for the very first time, showed off the comparable swing with an absolute rocket into the right-field bleachers at Petco Park to put Boston up, 3-0.

Enmanuel Valdez into the San Diego night! pic.twitter.com/2mWYe03DbI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2023

In a moment of pure baseball heaven, Soto responded in the Padres’ next at-bat.

That ball is Juan gone ? #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/c8MxCfiNpr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 21, 2023

It was a nice night for the two Soto’s.