Red Sox Rookie Enmanuel Valdez Describes ‘Special’ Home Run Celebration

Boston Red Sox rookie Enmanuel Valdez had almost all of his Major League Baseball firsts out of the way.

Valdez debuted for the Red Sox on April 19. He recorded his very first hit in that game, a single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. He even launched his first-career home run on May 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He just had one thing left to cross off his MLB bucket list, however.

Valdez had to play in front of his family.

He crossed that off in a big way Friday night’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Valdez, with his parents and siblings in the stands at Fenway Park, launched a go-ahead home run into the right-field seats off Adam Wainwright.

Enmanuel Valdez's parents are at Fenway, watching him play an MLB game for the first time.



“It was special,” Valdez said through Red Sox translator Carlos Villoria Benitez, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was the first time they’ve seen me play. The first time they’ve come to the United States, and for me to be able to hit a home run in front of them is one of the biggest moments of my career. I’m very pleased and happy for this moment.