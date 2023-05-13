Red Sox Rookie Enmanuel Valdez Describes ‘Special’ Home Run Celebration

Boston Red Sox rookie Enmanuel Valdez had almost all of his Major League Baseball firsts out of the way.
Valdez debuted for the Red Sox on April 19. He recorded his very first hit in that game, a single off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. He even launched his first-career home run on May 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He just had one thing left to cross off his MLB bucket list, however.
Valdez had to play in front of his family.
He crossed that off in a big way Friday night’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Valdez, with his parents and siblings in the stands at Fenway Park, launched a go-ahead home run into the right-field seats off Adam Wainwright.
“It was special,” Valdez said through Red Sox translator Carlos Villoria Benitez, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was the first time they’ve seen me play. The first time they’ve come to the United States, and for me to be able to hit a home run in front of them is one of the biggest moments of my career. I’m very pleased and happy for this moment.
“… I was thinking about them the whole way. It was a special moment for me and for them, to be able to be here in this crowd and watch me hit a home run. I can’t describe in words how I feel and how I felt in that moment. I think it was something I’ve never felt before.”
Valdez has been good for the Red Sox since making his debut, slashing .311/.340/.511 with two home runs and seven RBIs across 14 games. His placement at second base has necessity since Christian Arroyo went down with an injury, and has allowed the 24-year-old to get some invaluable work in defensively. There has been clear and obvious improvement from the rookie, helping put him on a path to a more active role, no matter who is available.
Valdez’s family will be in the stands at Fenway Park again on Saturday afternoon when the Red Sox look to bounce back against the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of postgame coverage on NESN.