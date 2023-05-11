Patriots 2023 Schedule: New Reported Details On Home Opener

UPDATE (10:39 A.M. ET): A Thursday morning report from Jordan Schultz of The Score indicated the Patriots’ 2023 home opener would be a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Miami Dolphins. That report was wrong, according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, who has a stronger track record of reporting accuracy.

Giardi reported that New England indeed will host the Dolphins in Week 2, but that it also will play at Gillette Stadium in Week 1. We still don’t know the exact date, time and opponent for the game, nor do we know whether the Dolphins game will be a Sunday night affair.

Earlier in the morning, franchise owner Robert Kraft announced plans to honor retired quarterback Tom Brady during the home opener, which now appears set for Week 1.

Let me clean this up. The #Patriots will open the season at home for the first two games of the season, with the 2nd one (per @Schultz_Report) against the Dolphins. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 11, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY: Robert Kraft on Thursday announced the Patriots will honor Tom Brady during their 2023 season home opener, but offered no details about when the game will happen and which team New England will face.

Well, we apparently have answers to those questions.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported the Patriots’ home opener will be a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup (Sept. 14) with the Miami Dolphins. If true, the report also means New England will open the campaign on the road for the second consecutive year.