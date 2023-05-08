Patriots Hall Of Famer Pushes Back On Kayshon Boutte Concerns

Kayshon Boutte has a Patriots Hall of Famer in his corner as he begins his NFL career.

In an interview with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, former New England running back Kevin Faulk disputed reports that Boutte’s “coachability” was an issue for the rookie wide receiver during his time at LSU.

Faulk dismissed those concerns as “crazy,” per Guregian.

“All I can tell you is I don’t know where that came from,” Faulk said. “Because when I was with that kid, he was very coachable. When you say a kid’s not coachable, that means a coach can’t relate to who the kid is as a player. That’s all that is to me.”

Faulk, an LSU alum, was the Tigers’ running backs coach for Boutte’s first two collegiate seasons. Boutte flashed elite potential during that period, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2020 and then posting a 38-509-9 receiving line in just six games in 2021 before a broken ankle ended his sophomore campaign.

Boutte returned from that injury to play in 11 of LSU’s 13 games last season, but his production plummeted amid reported clashes with a new coaching staff helmed by Brian Kelly. Faulk was not retained following Kelly’s hiring and spent the 2022 season working for the New York Giants, though he remained connected to LSU as the program’s director of alumni relations and community outreach.

“You don’t know what happens to a guy when an injury happens,” Faulk told Guregian. “You’ve got to have a strong mental capacity to be able to withstand it and move through it.”