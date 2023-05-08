Should Red Sox Pursue Eduardo Rodriguez Reunion Once Tigers Sell?

The MLB trade deadline is still a little less than three months away, but the dealing season seemingly begins earlier and earlier every year. For upstart teams like the Red Sox, a quick strike amid a hot start to the season could really set the tone for the rest of the campaign.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote Monday that he spoke with general managers who admitted it’s still a little premature for blockbuster deals — teams want to wait until at least Memorial Day he noted — but he believes teams won’t be waiting around until the Aug. 1 deadline to improve their clubs.
“I also get the impression trade activity could start earlier than usual this year, especially because there are so many teams with little hope to contend, such as the A’s, Royals, Reds, Nationals, Rockies and Tigers,” he wrote. ” ? None of (those teams) will need to wait until the Aug. 1 trade deadline to figure out which way to go.”
The former GM then listed eight players, largely from the also-rans he mentioned, who could be prime trade targets for teams in contention. One player whose name would stand out for Red Sox fans is Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.
“The Tigers’ rebuild is going to take time, and he’ll be their best asset at the deadline,” Bowden wrote.
The Detroit tenure has been a bumpy one at times for Rodriguez, who pitched in just 17 games in his first season with the Tigers after some off-field issues. However, he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball to open the 2023 season. Rodriguez is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA, allowing just nine runs in 44 2/3 innings of work while striking out 39. His command and control have been simply sensational; Rodriguez has walked just eight batters in seven starts, averaging 1.6 free passes per nine innings, basically cutting his career rate in half to begin the season.
Only Minnesota’s Sonny Gray has a higher WAR (Baseball-Reference) and just three pitchers in baseball have a better ERA+ than Rodriguez’s 238 (100 being league average).
The complicated part about a potential trade for Rodriguez is his contract. As Bowden points out, Rodriguez can opt out after this season. In doing so, he’d be walking away from $49 million over three years, per Spotrac, and he would be doing that as he enters his 30s. Then again, if he continues to pitch like one of the best pitchers in the sport — and does so for a new, contending team — he’d likely be able to find more money on the open market regardless of his age.
Bowden also speculates whether Rodriguez would be willing to “eradicate” the opt-out clause if he landed with a team like the Padres or Cardinals, though Bowden doesn’t really explain why. Would he be willing to do something similar for the Red Sox, a team for which he came into his own as a big leaguer and said will always “have a part of my heart” after leaving following the 2021 season?
The bigger question might be whether the Red Sox were interested. They obviously were OK with letting Rodriguez walk away for a massive payday.
“It became clear as it unfolded that the market was going to take him to a point that we didn’t feel was the best use of our resources,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com in 2021. ” ? Our interest in having him back here was genuine, but we also recognized that the interest on the market was really, really strong. It took things to a point that took him away from us.”
Perhaps if the Red Sox got the impression Rodriguez was going to opt out, they might be a little more open to the idea. Boston clearly is hesitant about long-term commitments to players beyond their prime. Committing that sort of coin to Rodriguez is different than giving out a 10-year deal, of course, but it’s still a sizable financial commitment at a position that doesn’t always age well. Just as pressing is the fact that Bloom doesn’t have an established history of trading for high-priced players, even as rentals. The closest comp might be Kyle Schwarber, who was making $10 million when the Sox landed him from Washington while Rodriguez is making roughly $14 million.
Add it all up, and it does seem unlikely. It would, however, be a fascinating move not only for the reunion aspect of it but also because of what it would represent for the 2023 Red Sox. Boston has been better than expected through a month-plus, though the starting rotation could use some reinforcing. It’s possible that comes in the form of James Paxton and the returning Garrett Whitlock or even further stabilization from Chris Sale. Those are unknowns at this point, though, so the Sox should be open to adding an arm in hopes of making a run. Rodriguez would sure make sense in that regard.