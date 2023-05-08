Should Red Sox Pursue Eduardo Rodriguez Reunion Once Tigers Sell?

The complicated part about a potential trade for Rodriguez is his contract. As Bowden points out, Rodriguez can opt out after this season. In doing so, he’d be walking away from $49 million over three years, per Spotrac, and he would be doing that as he enters his 30s. Then again, if he continues to pitch like one of the best pitchers in the sport — and does so for a new, contending team — he’d likely be able to find more money on the open market regardless of his age.

Bowden also speculates whether Rodriguez would be willing to “eradicate” the opt-out clause if he landed with a team like the Padres or Cardinals, though Bowden doesn’t really explain why. Would he be willing to do something similar for the Red Sox, a team for which he came into his own as a big leaguer and said will always “have a part of my heart” after leaving following the 2021 season?

The bigger question might be whether the Red Sox were interested. They obviously were OK with letting Rodriguez walk away for a massive payday.

“It became clear as it unfolded that the market was going to take him to a point that we didn’t feel was the best use of our resources,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com in 2021. ” ? Our interest in having him back here was genuine, but we also recognized that the interest on the market was really, really strong. It took things to a point that took him away from us.”

Perhaps if the Red Sox got the impression Rodriguez was going to opt out, they might be a little more open to the idea. Boston clearly is hesitant about long-term commitments to players beyond their prime. Committing that sort of coin to Rodriguez is different than giving out a 10-year deal, of course, but it’s still a sizable financial commitment at a position that doesn’t always age well. Just as pressing is the fact that Bloom doesn’t have an established history of trading for high-priced players, even as rentals. The closest comp might be Kyle Schwarber, who was making $10 million when the Sox landed him from Washington while Rodriguez is making roughly $14 million.

Add it all up, and it does seem unlikely. It would, however, be a fascinating move not only for the reunion aspect of it but also because of what it would represent for the 2023 Red Sox. Boston has been better than expected through a month-plus, though the starting rotation could use some reinforcing. It’s possible that comes in the form of James Paxton and the returning Garrett Whitlock or even further stabilization from Chris Sale. Those are unknowns at this point, though, so the Sox should be open to adding an arm in hopes of making a run. Rodriguez would sure make sense in that regard.