Patriots O-Lineman Reportedly On Shelf After Offseason Surgery

New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu isn’t expected to be on the field during organized team activities this week after reportedly undergoing offseason surgery.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday reported on Onwenu’s offseason surgery in his weekly notes column. Reiss shared how the procedure was conducted after Onwenu suffered from lingering ankle injury last season.

New England is scheduled to begin OTAs on Monday.

The versatile Onwenu is expected to be New England’s starting right guard in 2023 after having played both tackle positions in his first and second years. Onwenu is set to enter his fourth campaign after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Reiss noted how the injury took place in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. It’s likely why the injury wasn’t well-documented until this point. Buffalo defensive lineman DaQuan Jones landed on the back of Onwenu’s legs in the game, and Onwenu already was playing through the ankle ailment.

Onwenu played 100% of the offensive snaps during the first 17 weeks and currently is viewed as a key cog on New England’s offensive line.

Of course, there remains plenty of time for Onwenu to recover. New England will have its first preseason game Aug. 10 before the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 1 game on Sept. 10.