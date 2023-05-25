Patriots Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Tight End During OTAs

A veteran tight end who played his college ball at Harvard is headed back to New England.

The Patriots on Thursday agreed to terms with free agent Anthony Firkser, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The 28-year-old Firkser played in 11 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, catching nine passes on 13 targets for 100 yards. He spent the previous four seasons as a backup in Tennessee, appearing in 58 games for the Titans and tallying 106 receptions and five touchdowns.

Patriots fans might remember Firkser for his performance in Tennessee’s 2019 wild-card round win at Gillette Stadium. He caught a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill and pulled down a key third-down conversion to help the Titans upset New England in what proved to be Tom Brady’s final game for the franchise.

Firkser will compete for a roster spot as the third tight end behind Hunter Henry and fellow offseason pickup Mike Gesicki, who signed with the team in March. Gesicki is more of a super-sized slot receiver than a traditional tight end, so the Patriots could use another body in that position group to handle standard blocking duties.

It’s worth noting, though, that the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Firkser also has played more snaps in the slot than in-line in each of his five NFL seasons, per Pro Football Focus, so he might not be an ideal candidate to fill a blocking-first role. Returning practice squadders Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and undrafted rookie Johnny Lumpkin round out the Patriots’ tight end room.