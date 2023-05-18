Patriots Reveal Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times For Three Games

New England will open its exhibition slate on Aug. 10

One week after releasing their full 2023 regular-season schedule, the New England Patriots on Thursday confirmed the dates and times for their three-game preseason slate.

The Patriots will open the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 10 with a home game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Then, they’ll hit the road for their final two exhibition contests, visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.

Here are the full details for each game.

Thursday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Texans (7:15 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Aug. 19: at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET)
Friday, Aug. 25: at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET)

The Patriots reportedly are expected to hold joint practices with both the Packers and Titans, but neither of those had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon. They’ll have a bye week after the Tennessee game before opening the regular season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Week 1 contest in Foxboro will feature a celebration for Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL back in February.

For a full breakdown of the Patriots’ 2023 schedule, which is arguably the toughest in the NFL, click here.

