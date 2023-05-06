Red Sox, Alex Cora Host Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla On Off-Day In Philadelphia

It isn’t often when two cities find themselves enthralled in a pair of sporting events at the same time. It’s even less often that those events line up in the same place, across the same time period.

That’s why the Celtics and Red Sox are taking full advantage.

The Red Sox opened up a three-game series with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park with a win Friday night. The Celtics took a 2-1 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the 76ers about an hour later, grabbing a win of their own in Game 3 at Wells Fargo Center. Now, with a day off in between games, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla decided to celebrate by visiting Alex Cora and the Red Sox prior to first pitch Saturday night.

The two teams have been on quite the roll lately, as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to seven games with Friday’s win, while the Celtics have taken both games of their series against the Sixers that NBA MVP Joel Embiid has played in.

In sharing the moment, perhaps the two bench boss’ could share strategy to keep the good vibes rolling.