Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck Searching For Answer To Troubling Trend

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck looked like an ace through the first four innings against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at Fenway Park.

If only it could stay that way for the talented right-handed pitcher.

The deeper Houck goes into ball games, the less and less he looks like himself. The Mariners touched up Houck for four earned runs on five hits over the final inning-plus that he worked — Houck didn’t record an out in the sixth — which was just the beginning of a Seattle offensive onslaught in a 10-1 loss for the Red Sox. It’s certainly a troubling trend for Houck, who has lost three out of his last four starts, and one that has him searching for answers.

“If I had an answer we wouldn’t be talking about it,” Houck told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “But it’s an ongoing conversation with (pitching coach Matt Bush). Continue to develop. I feel like later innings are getting better with more experience and continuing to work with it. It’s one of those things where just continue to go out there, continue to work in-between starts and push myself to be better.”

Houck retired the first 11 batters he faced before he began to unravel. While Houck looks to correct the issue, he believes his approach isn’t causing the problem.

“The mindset all the way through the game is go out there, strike one, strike two, get ahead of hitters and go right after them,” Houck said. “I think anyone here is going to preach that. It’s about stopping the big inning and continuing to go on the attack. But no, I wouldn’t say my mindset changes at all.”

With the Red Sox having a crowded starting rotation, Houck could find himself headed to the bullpen in the future. But for now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is determined to help him through his later-inning struggles.