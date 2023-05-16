Red Sox Wrap: Boston Sputters As Slide Continues Vs. Mariners

The Red Sox have lost four games in a row

by

43 minutes ago

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t put an end to their recent slide Monday night, dropping the series opener to the Seattle Mariners, 10-1, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have now lost four games in a row and six out of their last seven to have a 22-20 record while the Mariners improve to 23-20.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It looked like Tanner Houck was ready to be locked in a pitcher’s duel with Mariners right-hander George Kirby through the first three innings.

Houck was dominant, setting down the first 11 batters he faced but as he made his way through Seattle’s lineup for a second and third time, the wheels fell off. And that’s been a constant problem for the 26-year-old this season. After pitching four scoreless inning, Houck, who wasn’t helped out with run support, allowed four runs in the final inning-plus that he worked, unable to record an out in the sixth before getting yanked by Alex Cora.

NESN 360 in-article asset

Houck’s inability to continue to keep opposing attacks at bay deeper into games is worrisome. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, batters are hitting .111/.197/.127 off of Houck through his first turn in the order and he also has a 2.33 ERA. Those numbers dramatically change after that. A second time through the order and Houck has a 5.40 ERA with hitters batting .369/.408/.523. And a third time through it’s even worse with a .303/.351/.636 slash line against Houck and a 13.50 ERA.

It’s a big issue Houck will have to solve going forward if he wants to remain in a crowded Red Sox rotation.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Cal Raleigh powered the Mariners’ offense with a pair of two-run home runs. The switch-hitting catcher, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, hit a blast from each side of the plate.

— Kirby kept the Red Sox offense at bay, earning the win by tossing 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed one run on eight hits to go along with six strikeouts and one walk.

— Rafael Devers was one of only two members of the Red Sox with a multi-hit performance and he also drove in Boston’s only run with a double down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth.

WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set Houck’s over/under for strikeouts at 4.5 with -132 odds on the Over. The right-hander hit the Over by fanning five Mariners batters as a $100 wager on the prop bet would have netted a total of $175.76.

UP NEXT
The Red Sox and Mariners will face off again Tuesday from Fenway Park. First pitch of the middle game in the three-game set is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

More MLB:

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Sputters As Slide Continues Vs. Mariners
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Previous Article

Accidental Wager Placed On Celtics Could Pay Massively For Bettor

Picked For You

Related