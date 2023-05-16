Red Sox Wrap: Boston Sputters As Slide Continues Vs. Mariners

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t put an end to their recent slide Monday night, dropping the series opener to the Seattle Mariners, 10-1, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have now lost four games in a row and six out of their last seven to have a 22-20 record while the Mariners improve to 23-20.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It looked like Tanner Houck was ready to be locked in a pitcher’s duel with Mariners right-hander George Kirby through the first three innings.

Houck was dominant, setting down the first 11 batters he faced but as he made his way through Seattle’s lineup for a second and third time, the wheels fell off. And that’s been a constant problem for the 26-year-old this season. After pitching four scoreless inning, Houck, who wasn’t helped out with run support, allowed four runs in the final inning-plus that he worked, unable to record an out in the sixth before getting yanked by Alex Cora.

Houck’s inability to continue to keep opposing attacks at bay deeper into games is worrisome. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, batters are hitting .111/.197/.127 off of Houck through his first turn in the order and he also has a 2.33 ERA. Those numbers dramatically change after that. A second time through the order and Houck has a 5.40 ERA with hitters batting .369/.408/.523. And a third time through it’s even worse with a .303/.351/.636 slash line against Houck and a 13.50 ERA.

It’s a big issue Houck will have to solve going forward if he wants to remain in a crowded Red Sox rotation.