Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Justin Turner Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox head north to Anaheim for the next stop in their West Coast swing as they begin a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

The Red Sox get a boost to begin the series as Justin Turner returns to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to left knee soreness. Turner won’t have to play in the field in the National League ballpark thanks to the universal designated hitter rule. He will also try to give a lift to Boston’s offense after it got shut out Sunday in the series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Boston will look to generate offense against Angels starter Jaime Barria, who will serve as the opener in a bullpen game for Los Angeles. He pitched two scoreless innings against the Red Sox back on April 14. Barria will be opposed by Tanner Houck as the right-hander looks to give a reason to manager Alex Cora to keep him in Boston’s crowded starting rotation.

Kiké Hernández is getting the night off with Pablo Reyes, who is hitting .320 with four RBIs in seven games since joining the Red Sox, taking over at shortstop. Enmanuel Valdez left Sunday’s game early but is back in the lineup and playing second base.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN. Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (26-21)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Pablo Reyes, SS

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-3, 5.48 ERA)