Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns, Corey Kluber Starts

The Boston Red Sox will continue their seven-game homestand at Fenway Park on Monday night as they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays for the first of four contests.

Boston is coming off a series win over the Cleveland Guardians, which marked the club’s fourth series win in its last five sets. The Blue Jays earned a series victory against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend and have won their last four.

Kiké Hernández will be back at shortstop for the Red Sox after missing the previous two games. Triston Casas and Reese McGuire return to their spots at first base and catcher, respectively.

Corey Kluber will get the ball for the Red Sox while the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

RED SOX (15-14)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C