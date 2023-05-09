Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Nick Pivetta On Mound For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox will travel to the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves for a two-game series at Truist Park starting Tuesday night.

The Red Sox are winners of eight of their last nine games and most recently earned a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves, who have won their last four series, are coming off consecutive wins against the Baltimore Orioles.

Justin Turner will return to the lineup where he’ll bat third and serve as the designated hitter. Triston Casas will start at first base and bat seventh.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta against the Braves, who rank fifth in runs per game this season. Pivetta is coming off a start against the Blue Jays in which he allowed three runs on five hits in six innings of work.

The Braves will counter with veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, who has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his six starts this season.

First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.