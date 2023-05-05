Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Alex Verdugo To Miss Second Straight Game

The Red Sox look to make it seven wins in a row when they open up a three-game series against the Phillies on Friday night.

Boston is coming off an 11-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to seal the four-game sweep, while Philadelphia has lost four straight, including getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers when it was outscored 36-11.

All of the momentum is in the Red Sox’s favor after moving into third place in the American League East standings Thursday night. Boston’s lineup will look just a little different with Connor Wong taking over the catching duties. Enmanuel Valdez will remain in the lineup, play second base and bat eighth, while Raimel Tapia will return to the leadoff spot as Alex Verdugo will miss his second straight game due to illness.

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Red Sox in search of his third win of the season. The left-hander will oppose Zack Wheeler, who’s 3-1 for the Phillies.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (19-14)

Raimel Tapia, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C