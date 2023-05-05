Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Is Boston’s Sudden Hot Streak For Real?

The Red Sox aren’t just surviving. They’re thriving.

Boston entered last weekend with a .500 record (13-13), a decent mark considering the mounting injuries and inconsistent pitching the club dealt with through one month of the Major League Baseball season. Now, after winning six in a row, including a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, the Red Sox quickly are changing the narrative surrounding their 2023 potential.

This isn’t to say the Red Sox suddenly are World Series contenders. Both the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and Baltimore Orioles (21-10) still sit ahead of Boston (19-14) in the American League East. And questions regarding the Red Sox’s mound work haven’t totally evaporated. But remaining in the playoff picture for the duration of the season no longer feels like a pipe dream. Boston’s offense looks legit, and there’s something to be said for the competitiveness and professionalism with which manager Alex Cora’s group has operated for roughly 1/5 of the MLB campaign.

That’s the good news for the Red Sox. The bad news? The short-term road doesn’t get any easier. So, Boston’s mettle will be tested, starting this weekend when the Red Sox travel to the City of Brotherly Love for three games with the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are off to a slow start, with a 15-17 record, but they’ve recently shown signs of life, and now insert Bryce Harper, a seven-time All-Star, back into their lineup after a miraculous recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox will have their hands full at Citizens Bank Park, especially with Zack Wheeler taking the ball for Philadelphia in Friday night’s series opener.

After that, the Red Sox will face the Atlanta Braves, owners of the best record in the National League, for two games at Truist Park, before returning home for a pair of three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston could be a team prone to massive swings in momentum. There might come a point where their proclivity for coming from behind in games catches up with them, resulting in the occasional losing streak. As such, we must avoid being victims of the moment as the red-hot Red Sox roll into Philly.