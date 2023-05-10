Royals ‘Active’ In Trade Talks; Which Players Could Help Red Sox?

We’re still months away from the official Major League Baseball trade deadline date, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prematurely entertain some potential Boston Red Sox targets, right?

The Red Sox are still hanging around, sitting fourth in the American League East as of Thursday at 21-16, above the New York Yankees and just 2.5 games behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles. So with an offense that for the most part hasn’t shown many issues tackling runs on the board, coupled with a bullpen that’s continued to show promising signs, maybe it’s time for Chaim Bloom and the front office to make some calls? Perhaps.

With that in mind, the Red Sox should consider swooping in like vultures and aiming to snag some depth additions from teams with virtually no shot at contention this year. For example, the Kansas City Royals, who are flirting with baseball’s worst record (10-27) and reportedly are active in hearing out trade offers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Rival clubs report the Royals already are active in trade discussions, but mostly on minor deals such as the one they made Monday, acquiring right-hander James McArthur from the Phillies for 19-year-old outfielder Junior Marin,” Rosenthal wrote Wednesday. “… The Royals want to be aggressive on certain pitchers at the bottom of other team’s 40-man rosters if such players become available.”

This development could work perfectly in Boston’s favor and if so, here are three names for the Red Sox to consider:

Amir Garrett, relief pitcher

With Kenley Jansen, possibly Garrett Whitlock, depending on how Alex Cora shifts the rotation, and the emergence of Brennan Bernardino, adding Amir Garrett could make for one of the league’s most dangerous bullpens down the line.

So far, Garrett has backed up his charismatic and energetic demeanor, which can’t hurt a club that could use a spark any given night. Garrett’s held opponents scoreless in 12-of-16 appearances of the bullpen this season, pitching to a 3.68 ERA through 14 2/3 innings pitched while also allowing just one home run.